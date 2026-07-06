Who Could Replace Champat Rai As Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Amid Donation Theft Probe?

General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai | ANI

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to hold a crucial meeting in Ayodhya on Monday afternoon, with one of the most closely watched decisions expected to be the future of General Secretary Champat Rai and the leadership transition that could follow.

The meeting, scheduled at 3 pm at Mani Ramdas Chavni, the ashram of Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, comes amid mounting scrutiny over the alleged embezzlement of cash and valuables donated at the Ram Temple. Originally planned for July 11, the meeting was advanced to address urgent administrative and governance issues.

Champat Rai's Resignation Under Consideration

Among the five agenda items, the Trust is expected to discuss and likely decide on the resignations submitted by General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, both of whom reportedly offered to step down on moral grounds after the donation controversy came to light.

The Trust will also review the preliminary findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing allegations of irregularities in handling temple donations.

If Rai's resignation is accepted, the focus will immediately shift to who will take charge of one of the most influential administrative positions in the Trust.

Who Are The Front-Runners?

Bajrang Lal Bagra

One of the strongest contenders is Bajrang Lal Bagra, the current General Secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

A chartered accountant by profession, Bagra has previously served as Chairman and Managing Director of the National Aluminium Company (NALCO) and has also led the Ekal Abhiyan. Since becoming VHP General Secretary in 2024, he has played a prominent role in organisational matters related to temples, religious outreach and cultural initiatives.

His administrative experience and close association with the VHP make him a leading internal candidate for the Trust's General Secretary post.

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

Another name being discussed is Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth.

A senior religious leader who has been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for decades, he enjoys considerable respect within religious circles and has been part of the Trust since its inception.

Supporters believe his appointment could lend greater spiritual authority and continuity to the Trust at a time when it faces intense public scrutiny.

Nripendra Misra Tipped For CEO Role

While speculation has linked Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a larger role in the Trust, sources indicate he is more likely to be considered for a proposed full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position rather than the General Secretary's post.

Misra, who currently chairs the Ram Temple Construction Committee, has consistently advocated appointing a professional CEO to oversee the temple's rapidly expanding operations, improve transparency and strengthen financial management.

The CEO proposal is expected to be one of the key governance reforms discussed during Monday's meeting.

Administrative Reforms On The Agenda

Apart from leadership changes, the Trust is expected to deliberate on

Reviewing the preliminary SIT report into the alleged donation irregularities.

Appointing a full-time CEO for professional management.

Introducing stronger transparency and accountability measures.

Improving facilities for devotees.

Considering structural changes, including possible expansion of the Trust.

Meeting Could Shape Trust's Future

With key members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, VHP representatives and senior religious leaders attending the meeting, Monday's deliberations are expected to determine not only the future of Champat Rai but also the Trust's administrative structure.

The decisions could mark a significant shift in how the Ram Temple is managed, with greater emphasis on professional governance, financial transparency and public accountability in the wake of the donation controversy.