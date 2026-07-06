'Why No CBI Or ED Probe? Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP's Internal Power Struggle Behind SIT Investigation Into Ram Temple Donation Case

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned why the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead of central agencies such as the CBI, ED or the Income Tax Department, alleging that an internal power struggle within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the decision.

Addressing reporters, Yadav said the decision to entrust the case to an SIT reflected a tussle between two centres of power within the BJP, one in Lucknow and the other in Delhi.

"You have not understood my point about the ED, CBI and Income Tax. I am talking about a power struggle. If the ED, CBI or Income Tax had been brought into the investigation, who would have controlled the probe? Before the Delhi leadership could take any step, the Lucknow camp took everything under its control. What is this SIT and to whom will its report be submitted?" he said.

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The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the very fact that an SIT was constituted instead of involving central agencies raised questions about who wanted to retain control over the investigation.

He alleged that the temple's offerings and donations had fallen into the hands of "a gang of thieves" and claimed that those responsible were unable to face public anger.

"They are afraid of the people's outrage and are hiding inside their homes," Yadav said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, he said people had "lost all sense after seeing money" and remarked that those who study the life of Lord Ram understand the importance of "maryada" and the "Lakshman Rekha", but in this case all limits of propriety had been crossed.

The BJP hit back at the Samajwadi Party chief's remarks, accusing the opposition of politicising an issue linked to public faith.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described the incident as unfortunate but said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had historically opposed the Ram Temple movement.

"This incident is extremely unfortunate. However, every follower of Sanatan Dharma knows that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have always opposed the Ram Temple. They had even questioned whether Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and argued before the Supreme Court that the birthplace of Ram Lalla had not been established," Pathak said.

He further said the opposition parties had no moral right to raise questions on the issue and alleged that they had repeatedly made remarks against Lord Ram in the past.