 Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Meat & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Uttar Pradesh On January 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRam Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Meat & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Uttar Pradesh On January 22

Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Meat & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Uttar Pradesh On January 22

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra issued directions to all District Magistrates and Commissioners to ensure that all meat and liquor shops remain closed on January 22.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
All Meat & Chicken Shops To Remain Closed In Uttar Pradesh On January 22 |

Lucknow, January 19: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared that all meat and chicken shops will remain closed across the state on January 22, to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event has already been declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh during which all liquor shops will also remain shut.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra issued directions

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra issued directions to all District Magistrates and Commissioners to ensure that all meat and liquor shops remain closed on January 22.

In addition to this, the government has organised a sanitation campaign from January 14 to 21 and facade lighting for government buildings and temples from January 22 to 26, all of which should be implemented strictly, Mishra said.

'Green corridors are made from important cities to Ayodhya'

"Ensure that green corridors are made from important cities to Ayodhya so that devotees travelling to the Ram Temple do not face any problem. All illegal constructions or anything which may create any kind of blockage on these routes should be removed immediately," he added.

During a video conference with officials on Thursday evening, he also said that the ground breaking ceremony is likely to be held very soon and all districts should make sure that they are able to prepare more projects for grounding as compared to the targets they have been set.

Read Also
Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Diamond Capital Surat Transforms Into Radiant Tapestry Of Light &...
article-image

The next big event for the state is 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas'

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the next big event for the state is 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' from January 24 to 26. The Chief Secretary said that during this period, the government should publicise its public welfare schemes and works.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private School Principal Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students In...

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private School Principal Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students In...