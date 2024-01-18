Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Diamond Capital Surat Transforms Into Radiant Tapestry Of Light & Devotion For Pran Pratishtha

Surat Diamond Bourse

Surat: The world's diamond capital is preparing to sparkle like never before, not with the brilliance of cut gems, but with the luminous glow of devotion. As the consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya dawns, the diamond markets of Varachha and Mahidhapura, along with over 200 diamond companies, will transform into a radiant tapestry of light and joy.

"There is a unique joy among the people associated with the diamond industry for the consecration of the Ram Temple," said Jagdish Khunt, president of the Surat Diamond Association (SDA). This sentiment rings true throughout the district, where the air thrums with the anticipation of a momentous occasion.

Diamond capital to radiate with warmth of faith and joy

From January 18 to 22, the diamond factories and markets will be adorned with saffron flags, the colour symbolising purity and auspiciousness, and vibrant illuminations that will paint the night sky with a festive palette. The entire stretch from Varachha main road to the Mini Bazaar diamond market will be transformed into a dazzling corridor of light, a testament to the industry's collective fervour.

"All the diamond factory owners have been urged to illuminate their respective factory premises with colourful lightings," Khunt elaborated, emphasising the spirit of shared celebration that permeates the district. This widespread participation ensures that the diamond capital will not only shimmer, but radiate the warmth of faith and unity.

The culmination of this radiant journey will arrive on the evening of January 22, with a grand fireworks display planned at the Mini Bazaar diamond market. As rockets paint the sky with streaks of colour, the joyous cheers of the diamond community will echo through the streets, celebrating not just the consecration of a temple, but the triumph of hope and devotion.

Companies to witness consecration ceremony through live telecast

But the celebrations will not be confined to the streets. "The entire event of the consecration ceremony will be telecast live on the big LED screens at all the big diamond companies and diamond markets in Varachha and Mahidharpura," Khunt revealed.

This ensures that no one in the diamond district will miss a single moment of this historic occasion, allowing them to witness the consecration ceremony from the comfort of their workplaces, surrounded by the familiar gleam of diamonds that now reflect a deeper, spiritual light.