 Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': All Central Govt Offices To Be Closed For Half Day On Jan 22
Tejas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Ram Mandir | X

In light of the 'Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22, Union minister Jitendra Singh told PTI on Thursday. This decision has been made to respect and acknowledge the overwhelming public sentiments surrounding this auspicious occasion, he said.

Central government offices will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, marking the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is scheduled for January 22, 2024, between 12:15 PM and 12:45 PM. Following the ceremony, the temple will be open to the public starting on January 23, 2024. The comprehensive completion of the entire temple is anticipated by December 2024. Preceding the ceremony, religious rituals will be conducted until January 21.

Distinguished personalities from the realms of cricket and cinema, including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar, feature on the guest list. Invitations have also been extended to prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, and Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan. Classical musicians from various parts of India have been chosen to perform during the ceremony.

A unique addition to the temple will be a time capsule buried 2,000 ft below the structure. This capsule will house a copper plate inscribed with information about the temple, Lord Ram, and Ayodhya, preserving a piece of history for future generations.

