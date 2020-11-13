Ram temple dream realised after 500 years of wait, 7.5 lakh diyas to be lit in Ayodhya next Diwali: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his resolve to lit 7.5 lakh diyas-earthen lamps-in Ayodhya next Diwali.

Speaking at a mega show of Deepotsav2020 on Friday, the first since the landmark SC judgment on Ram Janmbhoomi last November and bhoomi-pujan of Ram Temple in August this year, CM said, “This year’s Diwali is special. It will fulfil the Ram Temple desire of nearly 500 years.”

He also announced that next year 7.5 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya to celebarte the festival of light.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said, "Covid had posed a huge challenge this year. But under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we not just overcame the pandemic, but also remained successful in beginning the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Janambhumi.”

Later, he lit diyas at Ram ki Paidi.

The temple-town has been lit with 5.51 lakh diyas - earthen lamps - which is likely to make a Guinness record once again. Over 10 lakh volunteers were part of this grand show.

The entire city, banks of Sarayu river, temples and mutts all were glittering.

Ayodhya city was all decked up on Friday to celebrate a grand Deepotsav post-post-bhumi pujan of Ram Janmabhoomi temple with grand fervour.

Huge colourful mandaps, gates and stages have been prepared to display tableaux depicting various chapters of the Ramcharitmanas and a mega-depiction of darbar of Ram Lalla and Ramayana, 25 different sculptures of Lord Ram.

Laser show along with Ramayan’s story, Indian folk dances were the major attraction which were held at Ram ki Paidi on the Sarayu river bank.

The actors playing as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman were also the part of the celebration. CM and Governor Anandi Ben Patel coronated them.

The entire celebration was relayed on TV channels and Youtube and other social media platforms.