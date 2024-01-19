 Ram Temple Consecration: Ram Lalla's Idol Placed In Sanctum Sanctorum; First Photo Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRam Temple Consecration: Ram Lalla's Idol Placed In Sanctum Sanctorum; First Photo Surfaces

Ram Temple Consecration: Ram Lalla's Idol Placed In Sanctum Sanctorum; First Photo Surfaces

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
Ram Temple Consecration: Ram Lalla's Idol Placed In Sanctum Sanctorum; First Photo Surfaces |

Ahead of the Ayodhya Rama Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony on January 22, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The photos were shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple.

According to the VHP, members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

Details On The Idol

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' was carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Meanwhile, the city of Ayodhya is adorned with vibrant flowers on Thursday in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled on January 22.

Read Also
Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Public Sector Banks & Financial Institutions To Close Early On...
article-image

About Pran Pratishta Ceremony

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private School Principal Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students In...

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private School Principal Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students In...