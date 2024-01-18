Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Public Sector Banks & Financial Institutions To Close Early On January 22 For Pran Pratishtha

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya |

All public sector banks, public sector insurance companies, public sector financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain open only until 2:30 pm on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Financial Services.

According to a statement released by the department, the decision aimed at allowing employees to participate in the festivities and celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, which falls on a Monday.

The move follows the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT's) announcement of all Central government offices across India will operate only till 2:30 pm on January. “The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January, 2024," the DoPT said in a statement.

However, the move was criticised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi calling it "majority appeasement".

Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state govt. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-min break on Fridays for namaz.



"Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state govt. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-min break on Fridays for namaz. This is 'Development for all appeasement for none (except majority)'," said Owaisi on X (formerly Twitter).

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chattisgarh and Haryana have declared holiday on January 22 for schools and educational institutions.