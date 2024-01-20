 Ram Temple Consecration: Haryana Declares Half-Day Holiday On Monday
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Ram Mandir | X

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has declared a half-day holiday in its offices and educational institutions on January 22 to enable people to participate in the consecration ceremony of the idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

An official order in the context said that a half-day (till 2.30 pm) of January 22 would be observed as a public holiday in all the departments, boards, corporation, schools, colleges and universities etc of the state government to enable people to participate in the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

Half-day declared after Centre issued orders

It may be recalled that the order comes after the Central government’s announcement that its offices and institutions across the country would be observing a half-day holiday on Monday.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have already been made for the live screening of the ceremony on large screens at public places across the country and abroad.

