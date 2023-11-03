 Haryana: 550-Year-Long Wait For Ram Mandir To End In January, Says Amit Shah
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | File pic

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that the 550-year-long wait would come to an end in January with the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Shah made these remarks while chairing the "Antyodaya Mahasammelan" in Karnal city of Haryana, marking nine years of the state BJP government. He urged people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming polls, praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government, and criticised the previous Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) governments for their alleged misrule.

Shah highlighted the achievements of the Haryana government, including the purchase of 14 crops at minimum support price (MSP), the highest GST collection, the establishment of the first Ayush varsity in the country, significant contributions to sports and the armed forces, and developments in the dairy sector.

Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, Shah accused the Congress of corruption and labeled it a party of "cut, commission, and corruption." He also criticized the INLD's previous rule, stating that only favored individuals benefited.

During the event, Shah inaugurated five new welfare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat - Chirayu Scheme, which benefits nearly 40 lakh Antyodaya families in Haryana. He also launched the Haryana Income Growth Board to increase the income of Antyodaya families, the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) offering free travel on Haryana Roadways buses for eligible families, the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Dugdh Utpadak Cooperation Incentive Scheme, and the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme, which sponsors pilgrimages for senior citizens from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to places like Ayodhya and Varanasi. The state government covers all travel expenses for these trips.

