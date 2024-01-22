 Ram Temple Consecration: Gujarat's Ambaji Mandir's Mohanthal & Chikki Prasad Now Available Online
Starting Monday, January 22nd, the delectable Mohanthal and Chikki sweets offered at the temple can be ordered online and delivered right to your doorstep.

Monday, January 22, 2024
Gujarat's Ambaji Mandir | FPJ

Devotees rejoice! The revered prasad of the Ambaji Mandir on Gabbar Parvat in North Gujarat will now be just a click away. Starting Monday, January 22nd, the delectable Mohanthal and Chikki sweets offered at the temple can be ordered online and delivered right to your doorstep.

Launch of the online Prasad

Making the announcement, Varunkumar Baranwal, the Banaskantha district magistrate and chairman of Shree Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, said, "By simply making online payments, devotees can receive Ma Ambaji's divine blessings in the form of prasad through courier convenience. This service will usher in a new era of accessibility for millions of believers who yearn for a touch of Ambaji's grace, even from afar."

The launch of online prasad ordering coincides with the ongoing Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav celebrations at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In Ambaji, a series of parallel events have been organized to mark the occasion. This Monday, the five-day Van Setu Chetna Yatra culminates with the presence of MoS Home, Harsh Sanghvi. Additionally, a soulful Bhajan Sandhya orchestrated by the renowned singer Maithili Thakur, in association with Gujarat Sahitya Akademi, will captivate the evening at Chachar Chowk.

Furthermore, Ambaji Temple announces free food service at Ambika Bhojnalaya. "Currently, we offer food at subsidized rates," explains Baranwal, "but we want to remove all financial barriers to devotion. A committee will be formed to manage this initiative, and we welcome donations to sustain this noble undertaking."

