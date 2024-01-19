 Ram Temple Consecration: Compostable Tableware To Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRam Temple Consecration: Compostable Tableware To Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Temple Consecration: Compostable Tableware To Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya

The trust wants the Pran Pratishtha event to be an environmentally friendly event by entirely avoiding single-use plastic (SUP).

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Ram Temple Consecration: Compostable Tableware To Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya |

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has enlisted the services of Pakka, a local company in Ayodhya, to supply compostable plates, bowls, and spoons for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The trust wants the Pran Pratishtha event to be an environmentally friendly event by entirely avoiding single-use plastic (SUP). Pakka will provide at least six compostable Standard Key Units (SKUs), including five-chambered plates, three chambered plates, six-inch plates, 250 ml bowls, and a 350 ml container with a lid for packaging the 'prasad.'

While the company does not manufacture spoons, it will source them from other producers and also supply wooden spoons to the temple trust. A minimum of 1.5 lakh units of each SKU will be delivered to the trust for use during the ceremony.

Tableware Made From Sugarcane Waste To Be Used

Gautam Ghosh, the executive director of Pakka, said that the tableware made from sugarcane waste (bagasse) is sturdy, microwave-safe, suitable for backyard composting, and has been tested to withstand mustard oil without getting soggy. Pakka boasts a clientele that includes airports, IRCTC, and the Shirdi temple.

"We also provide sugarcane pulp to at least 90 per cent of the vendors manufacturing compostables made of bagasse," added Ghosh. The company plans to continue supplying these items to the temple trust beyond the January 22 event.

Read Also
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Travel To Ayodhya Via Helicopter; Check Service Details, Bookings & More
article-image

Simultaneously, the Ayodhya Development Authority has directed all tent cities in Ayodhya to adopt compostable plates and bowls for future bhandaras to reduce the usage of SUP in the region. The compostable tableware made from bagasse is deemed safe as no chemicals are used at any stage of its production.

The sugarcane waste, obtained from sugar mills, is initially converted into fibre, then treated with caustic to form pulp, which is subsequently washed and dried. The caustic used (98 per cent) is recovered in a recovery plant, ensuring the safety of the final product.

The pulp is moulded into the shape of tableware without bleaching to achieve a white appearance. "It is not carcinogenic like plastic items," Ghosh clarified. Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the temple trust has purchased the tableware from the company rather than receiving it as a complimentary offering.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Revelation In Gujarat Tragedy: Amusement Park Manager Allegedly Pushed For New Sunrise...

Shocking Revelation In Gujarat Tragedy: Amusement Park Manager Allegedly Pushed For New Sunrise...

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface