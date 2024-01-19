Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Dignitaries From 54 Countries To Be Present For Pran Pratishtha On January 22 | PTI

In an unprecedented convergence of global luminaries, the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the grand Shri Ram Temple on January 22 is poised to welcome personalities from India and 100 representatives from 54 countries.

State guest status provided to 506 dignitaries

The government has granted state guest status to 506 of these dignitaries, with meticulous arrangements made for their accommodations and other necessities.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended special invitations to dignitaries from various nations, including the United States, Britain, Australia, Mauritius, and several European, African, and Buddhist countries.

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा और संबंधित आयोजनों का विवरण:



1. आयोजन तिथि और स्थल: भगवान श्री रामलला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा योग का शुभ मुहूर्त, पौष शुक्ल कूर्म द्वादशी, विक्रम संवत 2080, यानी सोमवार, 22 जनवरी, 2024 को आ रहा है।



2. शास्त्रीय पद्धति और समारोह-पूर्व परंपराएं: सभी शास्त्रीय परंपराओं… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 15, 2024

A government spokesman stated, "Invitations have been dispatched to numerous industrialists, film stars, cricketers, and politicians, and many have already confirmed their attendance. The administration is diligently coordinating travel and accommodation arrangements for these dignitaries, who have been accorded the status of state guests." However, the spokesman did not provide specific details on the individuals granted state guest status.

Some of the VVIP attendees

Among the notable VVIP attendees are industrialists Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Usha Mangeshkar, Olympian PT Usha, politician Subramanian Swamy, retired Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer, mountaineer Bachendri Pal, weightlifter Karanam Malleshwari, actor Anupam Kher, South film actors Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, and Deepika, among other distinguished guests.

Parking Challenges at Maharishi Valmiki Airport

Suarabh Singh, Manager at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, said that the airport is gearing up for a significant influx of charter flights on January 21 and 22. On January 21, atleast 40 charter flights are expected, with an additional 40 flights scheduled to land on January 22.

Singh expressed concerns about the limited parking bay capacity, particularly after the departure of planes dropping off VIP guests. Priority has been given to the allocation of parking bays for VVIPs, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

The Airport Authority of India has coordinated parking arrangements across 12 airports in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—to efficiently manage the charter flights.

Ayodhya equipped to park only four aircrafts

Ayodhya, however, is equipped to park only four aircrafts, with one bay reserved exclusively for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A careful selection of 12 airports within a 1000-kilometer range has been made to handle the overflow of aircraft. Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Kushinagar, and Gorakhpur will play crucial roles in accommodating the increased air traffic. Gaya and Devghar airports are also prepared for parking arrangements.

The logistical challenge intensifies as a request to land 48 charter flights on January 22 has been received. Lucknow is set to allocate parking for 8 aircraft, Kanpur for 10, and Prayagraj-Kushinagar for 4 each. Dehradun-Khajuraho and Kashi are considering parking 4 aircraft each, while Indore and Gorakhpur may need space for 10 and 17 aircraft, respectively. The meticulous planning aims to ensure a smooth flow of air traffic during this historic event in Ayodhya.