Ram Rahim: DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Haryana govt for granting parole to convicted rapist and murderer

Maliwal also lamented the fact that no less than Deputy Speaker of the Haryana state government were attending events held by him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal | ANI
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal lashed out against convicted rapist and murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan -- known as Ram Rahim -- on Wednesday, and criticised the Haryana state government for giving him parole, lamenting the fact that no less than Deputy Speaker of the Haryana state government were attending events held by him.

"Ram Rahim is a rapist and murderer. He is given life imprisonment by the Court, but the Haryana government gives him parole whenever they want. He is organising 'Satsang,' and the Deputy Speaker and the Mayor of Haryana government are attending these events. I appeal to the Haryana government to take back his parole, " Maliwal told new agency ANI.

Ram Rahim is currently out on 40-day parole. He hosted a virtual Satsang last week.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that Ram Rahim's outings from jail are well-timed, and have accused Haryana's ruling BJP of arranging his release before elections.

Incidentally, Haryana is currently preparing for soon-to-be-held panchayat elections and assembly by-polls.

He was earlier released on a month-long parole in June this year -- ahead of elections to 46 civic bodies. Earlier in February, he was given three weeks' parole ahead of the Punjab election.

article-image

On August 25, 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. His conviction led to widespread violence from members of the DSS and simultaneous clashes with the police, which left several dead and injured.

On August 28, 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In January 2019, he and three others were convicted of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also facing prosecution for other murders and ordering forced castrations.

