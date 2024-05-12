 Rajasthan: 3 Members Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Dausa; Many Injured
Rajasthan: 3 Members Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Dausa; Many Injured

The deceased were identified as Hasmukh Patel, his wife Seemaben, and Mohan Bhai.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Dausa (Rajasthan): Three people of the same family were killed and half a dozen, including four children, were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday.

People Involved

All the family members were travelling in a car from Ahmedabad to Haridwar when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Bada village. The deceased were identified as Hasmukh Patel, his wife Seemaben, and Mohan Bhai.

The bodies of the deceased were kept in the mortuary of Bandikui Sub District Hospital, according to Bandikui police. Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted to Dausa District Hospital, where treatment is underway.

Statement Of A Person Involved In The Accident

Neelam Makwara, who was injured in the accident, said, "She was going from Ahmedabad to Haridwar via car to immerse her mother's ashes. The truck hit the car near Bada village. Three people, including a couple, died on the spot."

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, a cow came in front of their car, after which they parked it on the roadside and stood on the road.
"A truck rammed them from behind, crushing three of them to death. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Bandikui Hospital," Duty Officer Jawan Singh said.

More details are awaited.

