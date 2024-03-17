Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Celebration Of Lord Ram Lalla’s First Birth Anniversary

Ram Temple Inauguration Ceremony | File

Lucknow: As Ayodhya brims with anticipation, preparations are well underway for the grand commemoration of the first birth anniversary of Lord Ram Lalla on Ram Navami at the resplendent Ram temple. With an estimated 35-40 lakh devotees expected to partake in the festivities, the occasion promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

In a bid to honor this auspicious event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives for uninterrupted 24-hour darshan of Ramlala. To cater to the massive influx of devotees, arrangements are being meticulously planned for darshan over three consecutive days, with special emphasis on Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar has officially announced that the Ram Temple will graciously open its doors round the clock from April 16 to April 18, with the pinnacle of celebrations slated for April 17.

In anticipation of the monumental crowds, a comprehensive crowd management strategy is being orchestrated, encompassing the strategic deployment of magistrates and police personnel. Furthermore, heightened security measures will be implemented at sensitive areas and major temples to ensure the safety and convenience of all devotees.

Efforts are also underway to provide essential amenities, including shaded areas along Ram Mandir Marg and access to clean drinking water, to alleviate the discomforts posed by the impending heatwave. Despite the ongoing construction endeavors, an astonishing influx of approximately 1.5 lakh devotees continues to grace the temple daily, paying homage to Ram Lala.

Concurrently, the upcoming provincialized Chaitra Ram Navami fair, scheduled to commence on April 9, promises to infuse the region with an added dose of spiritual fervor.

In a bid to keep devotees abreast of the monumental progress, the Ram Mandir Trust has taken to social media platforms, sharing captivating glimpses of the ongoing construction efforts. The shared images vividly depict the intricate craftsmanship on display, with artisans meticulously working on pillars, walls, and the first floor of the temple. Notably, the construction of the temple's domes is also well underway, showcasing the unparalleled dedication of the skilled workforce.

Sources within the Temple Trust have disclosed a targeted completion date of December 2024 for finalizing the construction of the first floor and ramparts. Simultaneously, preparations are already in motion for the commencement of construction on the second floor, with plans underway to establish the revered Ram Darbar upon the triumphant completion of the first floor.

As Ayodhya braces itself for this momentous occasion, the fervent devotion and unwavering commitment to the realization of the grand Ram temple stand as a testament to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram.