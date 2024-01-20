 Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: UP Govt Issues Alert As Cyber Thugs Target Devotees With Fake Messages, Donation Requests
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRam Mandir Consecration Ceremony: UP Govt Issues Alert As Cyber Thugs Target Devotees With Fake Messages, Donation Requests

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: UP Govt Issues Alert As Cyber Thugs Target Devotees With Fake Messages, Donation Requests

In case you receive such calls or messages, it is advised not to fall into their trap. Report any suspicious activity to the National Cyber Helpline at 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in, a portal dedicated to stopping cybercrime.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22 in UP’s Ayodhya, cybercriminals have become very active, targeting devotees with fake messages and donation requests. 

As per news reports, they are sending fake messages to people, claiming to collect donations for Ram Janmabhoomi, distributing free Prasad, and offering VIP passes, and entry passes. 

The Yogi government is said to have been taking action against these cyber criminals, instructing the entire state and particularly Ayodhya Police to stay vigilant.

Ram Mandir trust warns devotees

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is cautioning devotees about these cyber frauds. The Trust appeals to devotees, highlighting that cyber thugs are deceiving people through various means. These include sending fake QR codes for donations, distributing fake Prasad, offering fake VIP and entry passes, and creating fake websites in the name of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The state govt has urged people not to respond to unknown persons or WhatsApp messages without verification and to refrain from donating money without proper verification.

Ayodhya Police raising awareness

Besides, Ayodhya Police is actively raising awareness about these issues. Recently, they arrested an individual with American citizenship involved in delivering Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratistha for a fee, along with other items like Shri Ram printed T-shirts and Charan Paduka. The accused defrauded more than 16 lakh people, amounting to Rs 10.5 crore through online orders. Police are disseminating information through newspapers and social media to educate the public.

Read Also
Full List Of Celebs Invited For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan,...
article-image

In case you receive such calls or messages, it is advised not to fall into their trap. Report any suspicious activity to the National Cyber Helpline at 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in, a portal dedicated to stopping cybercrime.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Hindu Activists Beaten Up In Vijayapura's Muslim-Dominated Locality Over 'Jai Shri Ram'...

Karnataka: Hindu Activists Beaten Up In Vijayapura's Muslim-Dominated Locality Over 'Jai Shri Ram'...

Karnataka School Sparks Controversy By Threatening ₹1,000 Fine For Students Absent On Jan 22 To...

Karnataka School Sparks Controversy By Threatening ₹1,000 Fine For Students Absent On Jan 22 To...

'Poor And Dying Can Wait Because...': AIIMS Delhi Circular Over Half-Day Closure For Ram Mandir Pran...

'Poor And Dying Can Wait Because...': AIIMS Delhi Circular Over Half-Day Closure For Ram Mandir Pran...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Special Prasad Box To Be Given To VVIPs & Priests On January 22, Here's...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Special Prasad Box To Be Given To VVIPs & Priests On January 22, Here's...

Animal Cruelty In Delhi: 6 Puppies Brutally Murdered In Mayur Vihar, One of Them Beheaded

Animal Cruelty In Delhi: 6 Puppies Brutally Murdered In Mayur Vihar, One of Them Beheaded