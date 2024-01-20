Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: UP Govt Issues Alert As Cyber Thugs Target Devotees With Fake Messages, Donation Requests

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22 in UP’s Ayodhya, cybercriminals have become very active, targeting devotees with fake messages and donation requests.

As per news reports, they are sending fake messages to people, claiming to collect donations for Ram Janmabhoomi, distributing free Prasad, and offering VIP passes, and entry passes.

The Yogi government is said to have been taking action against these cyber criminals, instructing the entire state and particularly Ayodhya Police to stay vigilant.

Ram Mandir trust warns devotees

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is cautioning devotees about these cyber frauds. The Trust appeals to devotees, highlighting that cyber thugs are deceiving people through various means. These include sending fake QR codes for donations, distributing fake Prasad, offering fake VIP and entry passes, and creating fake websites in the name of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The state govt has urged people not to respond to unknown persons or WhatsApp messages without verification and to refrain from donating money without proper verification.

Cyber ​​​​thugs can cheat in the name of inauguration of Ram Mandir on the pretext of free recharge and free home delivery of Prasad, be #careful.#Appeal to the general public to ignore such messages, otherwise you may become a victim of cyber fraud - #SP Dr. Anshu Singla. pic.twitter.com/bdSBTHbSD7 — People's Police-Palwal Police (@palwalpolice) January 20, 2024

Ram mandir ke naam par cyber fraud. pic.twitter.com/OXiFM4iT95 — ROHIT PANWAR (@itsmepawar) January 17, 2024

Ayodhya Police raising awareness

Besides, Ayodhya Police is actively raising awareness about these issues. Recently, they arrested an individual with American citizenship involved in delivering Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratistha for a fee, along with other items like Shri Ram printed T-shirts and Charan Paduka. The accused defrauded more than 16 lakh people, amounting to Rs 10.5 crore through online orders. Police are disseminating information through newspapers and social media to educate the public.

In case you receive such calls or messages, it is advised not to fall into their trap. Report any suspicious activity to the National Cyber Helpline at 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in, a portal dedicated to stopping cybercrime.