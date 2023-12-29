Ram Mandir Consecration: Ahead Of Temple Inauguration Ceremony, Govt Sets Up Luxury Tent Cities For Tourists In Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram temple | Representative Image

Lucknow: In anticipation of the rising influx of global tourists ahead of the consecration programme of the Ram temple on January 22, the Uttar Pradesh Government is setting up modern tent cities on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is actively working on the creation of these modern Tent Cities which will have all the luxury facilities for the guests coming to this holy city after the inauguration of Ram Mandir. These tent cities of ADA offer luxury and semi-luxury suites designed for double occupancy, providing devotees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of mythological and modern Ayodhya amidst the serenity of nature.

Ram Mandir inauguration to see a huge influx of tourists

According to the ADA officials there is a possibility that lakhs of devotees from all over the country and the world will flock to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. In view of this, tent cities have been developed at various places by Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust and ADA. While one tent city is being established on 20-acre land at Majha Guptar Ghat to accommodate thousands of devotees. Another tent city is being set up near Brahma Kund with 35 tents. Additionally, a tent city with 30 tents is being established at Ram Katha Park.

Furthermore, a 25-acre tent city is being established at Bag Bijaisi by the Tirth Kshetra Trust, providing accommodation for thousands of people. In addition to these, tent cities are also being set up in Karsevak Puram and Sri Maniram Das Chavni for the convenience of devotees.

'Heritage Cottage Stay'

Officials informed that these tent cities would give the feel of ‘Heritage Cottage Stay’ and the devotees will get to taste all the flavours of the country, but the most distinctive ones will be the Awadhi and Banarasi flavours. The ADA has developed the tent city established in Brahma Kund and Ram Katha Park through private partnership. The tent city at Brahma Kund has been operational since December 1.

Read Also Inauguration Of Ram Mandir A Defining Moment Of BJP's Campaign For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Vegetarian cuisine to be served to tourists

Devotees staying here will be served millet dishes, makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, and seasonal vegetables. Additionally, a variety of local dishes, including bajra roti and other recipes, matar ka nimona, bati chokha and moong khichdi will also be served. Health-conscious people will also get the facility of detox water.

People staying in the wooden deck-based tents will have all facilities, including comfortable chairs, sofas, dining lounges, personal vaults, room heaters, air conditioning, high-speed internet, and luxurious interiors. Here, people will also have the convenience of a bonfire, an open-air theatre for cultural events, and a souvenir shop. These tents are durability-based and can be operated for up to 10 years after installation, said an official.