Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 108ft Incense Stick Made In Gujarat's Vadodara For Grand Opening

A 108-foot-long incense stick is being prepared in Gujarat's Vadodara | ANI

Ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, preparations are underway in full swing for the event. For the upcoming Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' programme, a 108-foot-long incense stick (agarbati) is being prepared in Gujarat's Vadodara. The Ram Madir's opening ceremony is slated for January 22, 2024.

Various infrastructure projects are underway

Several infrastructure projects are underway for the scheduled event, as the city is expected to host thousands of footfall in the months after the temple's inauguration. The first phase of the international airport in Ayodhya will also be completed by the end of December.

The Uttar Pradesh government has presented supplementary demands in the state legislature for Rs 28,760.67 crore, including around Rs 175 crore for different Ayodhya development projects for 2023-24.

Countries overseas have seen a rise in demand for replicas of Ram Mandir

Even overseas countries have seen a rise in demand for replicas of the Ram Mandir models in Ayodhya before the consecration ceremony. According to reports, Aditya Singh, the owner of the factory, who is involved in the manufacturing of Ram Mandir models, said, "Previously, orders were issued from within India; presently, they are coming from outside, and from different departments including as the police, courts, electricity, and CBI branch. There is a demand for models among saints and marriage functions."

"And now the demand for the models has increased; people overseas are seeing it and demanding it. We received a call from America requesting a Ram Mandir model. We provided all the details, and they said they wanted a larger size, which they will order through the ships," he added.

On the order's size received from America, Sing continued that the model would be eight feet long, about four and a half feet wide, and its height would be around five feet. Regarding the model's price, Single replied, saying it would be between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh.