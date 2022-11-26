Rakesh Tikait praises Mayawati, says farmers’ stir will intensify

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait |

Lucknow: A year after the three contentious farm laws were repealed and the farmers called off their movement, the Bharatiya Kisan Union has started mobilising the farmers again by organising Kisan Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh.

In one such grand panchayat at Lucknow, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the Government is acting like a dictator and cannot do anything for farmers.

Praising former UP Chief Minister Mayawati, the BKU leader said her Government was the best and it worked for the welfare of the farmers. During the Maya’s regime, good steps were taken for farmers. The present Government has crushed the opposition and that is why, no one is capable of speaking against it.

Addressing a gathering of over 15,000 farmers in Eco-Garden of Lucknow, he said a farm movement would intensify in the country in coming days. A movement is the power of farmers and their issues could be resolved through it only. Farmers and farm labourers would take forward the movement and not the opposition parties.

The opposition would merge with the BJP by 2024

Mocking at opposition parties, the BKU leader said they would merge with the BJP by 2024 and only farmer can give it a fight.

Accusing the Centre and the State Government of te­l­ling lies, Tikait said those ru­ling the country have been doing this in writing. About free electricity, he said meters are being installed in villages, which means the farmers would have to pay. The farmers are being penalised for burning subtle while no action is taken against traders.

About MSP, he said mandi system was destroyed in Bihar in 2005. Now, the farmers are forced to sell their paddy for Rs800 per quintal. Similarly, the farmers in Himanchal were forced to sell their produce in the hands of Adani.

A big movement will soon be launched

Calling upon the farmers to be prepared with their tractors and Twitter account, Tikait said, “A big movement will soon be launched and we would show how the government is being removed.”

Farm leader and Left MP Hannan Mollah said on Dec 8, the farm bodies would hold a meeting to chalk out future future.

In the Kisan Panchayat a demand for free 300 units and irrigation, and payment of cane dues was raised. The farm leaders said the Government must keep the promises it made last year during the farm movement.