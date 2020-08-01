Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away: A look at the time when his alleged chat with Bipasha Basu went viral

Now before we explain further, it must be mentioned that both individuals have denied these reports. While Bipasha in a statement had dismissed the claim as being completely untrue, Singh had told an interviewer that while he had indeed said it, the conversation had not been with Bipasha. Rather, he had said that it was a joking remark made to a male friend from the film industry.

"I have only seen Bipasha twice in my life, that too, in a crowd," he had noted. Barring this, Singh had said that he had had no other interaction with the actor.

"I am not someone who runs away from relationships, of any nature. They are not something to be ashamed of, or embarrassed about. But here, there is nothing to deny. My 2005-2006 24 hours, 365 days’ taped telephone conversations can be checked, there is not a single conversation between me and Bipasha. And thank god it is not there. The Bipasha Basu of 2006 phoning somebody would be very flattering for anyone, but I did not get that opportunity of feeling flattered," the Times of India interview had quoted him as saying.

“The voice in the recording is certainly not mine. I dare say that my voice has distinct characteristics and the voice on the tape is completely different. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” Bipasha had said.

The controversy however refuses to die down completely, and many have continued to speculate on the same, even years later. Incidentally, the Supreme Court had in 2011 lifted a five year gag order that had restrained print and electronic media from publishing and broadcasting the taped conversations. The transcript was then published by Midday.