Rajya Sabha MP and former SP leader Amar Singh passes away at 64 - Check out his last tweet

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at 64 on Saturday. He had been battling an illness for some time now.

Singh had been admitted to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for several months now and had undergone surgery for a kidney-related ailment. Having suffered kidney failure in 2013, he had also undergone a transplant.

Singh had been a major SP leader at the time of the UPA government when the party moved to support the Congress. In later years, however, he seemed to have fallen out of favour with his party, and in February 2010, was expelled along with protege Jaya Prada for "anti-party activities".

He however had amicable ties with the party, and in 2016 was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as an independent member with support of the Samajwadi Party.

Following news of his death, condolences have poured in from many other politicians as well as ordinary citizens across the country.

Well, Singh had tweeted just a couple hours before his demise.

He tweeted, "Tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji on his death anniversary. His contribution will be remembered forever"