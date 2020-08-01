Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away - A look back at his friendship and feud with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh were close friends until the two had a fallout a few years ago. Amar Singh had earlier said that it was Amitabh Bachchan's decision to end their friendship and also said that Amitabh and his wife Jaya were living separately.

Speaking to ABP Majha, Amar Singh said, "People blame me for every possible rift in the country."

Amar Singh further said, "People have said the same about me and the Bachchans. But even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lives in his other bungalow. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that."

In 2015, in an interview given to The Telegraph, Singh Said "I regret the way they treated me opportunistically. But I maintain that a good human being can be a bad actor and a good actor may not necessarily be a good human being."

In 2016, while talking about the actor's link with the Panama Papers, Singh said, "I will pray for Amitabh Bachchan. He is also now embroiled in Panama papers. He said that his name has been misused and he does not know what it is all about."

While training his gun on the estranged friend, Singh also termed him as "just an actor" embroiled in several alleged offences whose name also figured in the Panama papers.

The feud which started with Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha seat was long-drawn. Thus when the leader got accused of manipulating the situation to make the Bachchan family resign from the Sahara board it was the final nail in the coffin.

However, their differences came to end recently when the leader took to Twitter to confess that he regretted his overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

An emotional Singh recorded the video and posted on his official Facebook account after receiving a message from Bachchan on the death anniversary of Singh's father.

“If not anything, he was elder to me. I should have been sober to him. I realise I must express regret for the harsh words I used (against them). In my mind, more than hatred, I had disappointment towards his behaviour. But it seems, he never had any disappointment, nor bitterness in him (against me)," said a feeble looking Amar Singh.

“He has some feelings. That's why he has conveyed his tributes on my father's death anniversary. Acknowledging that I would urge God to give justice to all according to their karma. We should leave it to the almighty," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)