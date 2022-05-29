Rajya Sabha elections: Piyush Goyal to contest from Maharashtra, Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka; check out full list of BJP candidates

Piyush Goyal |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The saffron party has fielded Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal from Karnataka and Maharashtra respectively.

Check out the full list below:

Madhya Pradesh

Kavita Patidar

Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman

Jaggesh

Maharashtra

Piyush Goyal

Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde

Rajasthan

Ghanshyam Tiwari

Uttar Pradesh

Laxmikant Vajpayee

Radhamohan Aggarwal

Surendra Singh Nagar

Baburam Nishad

Darshana Singh

Sangeeta Yadav

Uttarakhand

Kalpana Saini

Bihar

Satish Chandra Dubey

Shambhu Sharan Patel

Haryana

Krishan Lal Panwar

The elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10.

These seats are spread across 15 states and Union territories (UTs), including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister and ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced names of four candidates of his party for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Biju Janata Dal named three new candidates - Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj and Niranjan Bishi - and renominated Sasmit Patra for the polls to the Upper House of Parliament.

Besides, earlier this week, the Samajwadi Party announced its support to former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who will contest the Rajya Sabha polls as an Independent candidate.

