Rajya Sabha elections 2022: To get protection from poaching Haryana Congress MLAs reach Raipur

Raipur: Worried by the possibility of cross-voting during the election of two Rajya Sabha seats of Haryana quota, Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Haryana were sent to Chhattisgarh.

More than 28 MLAs arrived at Raipur’s Vivekanand Airport from Delhi via evening flight on Thursday evening around 7:15 pm, and were sent to the luxurious Mayfair Lake Hotel resort, Nava Raipur amid tight security.

Minister Ravindra Choubey while speaking to the media on the arrival of the Congress MLAs said, BJP is indulging in the killing of democracy.

"We win elections and then BJP’s Amit Shah reaches the state and forms its own party government using fraudulent means, therefore we have to make preparations," the Minister said.

We have made arrangements to prevent burglary, Choubey added.

Notably, in the 90 members Haryana legislative assembly polling for two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10, 2022.

Congress candidate Ajay Maken has filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana.

BJP candidate Krishan Lal Panwar is all set to be elected as Rajya Sabha member from Haryana.

Meanwhile, entry of the third candidate - Kartikeya Sharma, son of former Congress Minister Vinod Sharma - as an Independent candidate has imbalanced all the equations related to Rajya Sabha seat.

BJP ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has already said that its 10 MLAs will support Sharma. The JJP had also expressed hope that Sharma would be able to get the necessary support for his victory and to win the seat. Sharma required only three extra votes and the cross-voting of Congress MLAs cannot be ruled out.

Moreover, this time Rajya Sabha polling is also linked to the prestige of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress party itself.

As the Congress does not want its candidate Ajay Maken to face any sort of problem in his victory, to prevent cross-voting, it shifted its MLAs to Chhattisgarh, said the sources.

For the first seat, the BJP candidate needs the support of 31 candidates and for the second seat, the candidate needs 30 votes if it was not manageable then it was assumed that BJP will support JJP candidate.