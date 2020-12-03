Rajya Sabha by-election: Sushil Kumar Modi set for walkover

Patna: With the opposition Grand Alliance and LJP deciding to not contest the Rajya Sabha by-election, former deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi is all set to be elected unopposed.

On the last date of submission of nomination papers Thursday, Shyam Nandan Prasad, an independent, filed his papers. However, he could not submit the names of ten proposers (MLAs) which led to rejection of his nomination. RJD had asked LJP president Chirag Paswan to field his mother, Reena Paawan, and assured support of the Grand Alliance legislators. However, Chirag turned down the offer and decided to support the BJP candidate.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of LJP leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in October.

In 2018, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was elected, but he vacated it last year following his election to Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib constituency.