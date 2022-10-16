e-Paper Get App
Rajkot: Woman allegedly in love with minor nephew elopes with him, booked for kidnapping

An official said the search for the woman and the minor is underway, once they are found, both will have to undergo a medical examination. Post examination, the woman can be booked under POCSO sections, he added.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Rajkot: 30-year-old woman allegedly in love with 15-year-old nephew elopes with him, booked | Representative Pic
Rajkot police have booked a 30-year-old woman for kidnapping her nephew, who is half her age.

An official from Thorala police station told IANS that the search for woman and minor is underway, once they are found, both will have to undergo medical examination. Post examination, woman can be booked under POCSO sections, he added.

Girish Sangavariya, in his complaint, has said that his younger brother Manoj's wife Chandrika and his 15-year-old son have gone missing. For one week, they searched for both of them but could not find them, and so they decided to file a complaint against Chandrika on Friday evening.

Complainant has also stated that during the search for Chandrika and his son, he learned from relatives that Chandrika and his son had fallen in love.

Chandrika, a mother of two children, "must have lured my son with a promise to marry him and kidnapped him", he alleged.

