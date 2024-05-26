Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock Of Situation; Meets Injured At Hospital

Rajkot: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi inspected the Rajkot TRP gaming zone on Sunday where a massive fire claimed the lives of 27 people, including children. Visuals from the spot showed the Chief Minister and the Home Minister taking stock of the area along with their team.

Security personnel have also been deployed at the Civil Hospital in Rajkot where those who were injured in yesterday's fire incident have been admitted.

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reach AIIMS, Rajkot to meet the injured of the TRP Gaming Zone fire incident.



A fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, yesterday, which claimed the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/BYeoEgKYti — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi meet the injured of the TRP Gaming Zone fire incident, at Giriraj Hospital, Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/j8Q17XVVb9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

CM Patel & Gujarat's Home Minister Sanghavi Take Stock Of The Area

Chief Minister Patel and Home Minister Sanghavi also met the injured at Rajkot's Giriraj Hospital. Earlier, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi took stock of the area where the massive fire broke out inside a gaming zone and said that one person is still missing after the tragic incident.

"Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that...," Sanghvi told reporters.

Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the Collector's office.

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at TRP game zone in Rajkot where a fire broke out yesterday claiming the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/ivyU0rQ1XI — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

"A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident...SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am... all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am today. All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector's office," Harsh Sanghvi had said.

Meanwhile, two people, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone in Rajkot, have been taken to a police station for interrogation.