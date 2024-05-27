 Rajkot Gamezone Fire CCTV Video: Sparks From Welding Material Led To Massive Blaze That Claimed 33 Lives
HomeIndiaRajkot Gamezone Fire CCTV Video: Sparks From Welding Material Led To Massive Blaze That Claimed 33 Lives

Rajkot Gamezone Fire CCTV Video: Sparks From Welding Material Led To Massive Blaze That Claimed 33 Lives

The cries of those who had gone to the gamezone for a day of fun and leisure were replaced by the wails of grief-stricken relatives.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
In a major update to Rajkot Gamezone Fire incident- which has claimed 33 lives so far- a CCTV footage has emerged showing moment before massive fire engulfed everything.

The CCTV footage, shared by news agency, IANS, shows, sparks emerging from a welding machine that landed on “piles” of inflammable material.

It is suspected that the welding machine may have been the origin of the fire.

A massive fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and amusement park in Rajkot on Saturday, resulting in the tragic loss of 33 lives, including 7 minors.

article-image

The fire not only extinguished the lives of 33 individuals but also shattered the dreams of countless families. The cries of those who had gone to the gamezone for a day of fun and leisure were replaced by the wails of grief-stricken relatives. Amidst the chaos and sorrow, the quest to identify the victims continues, with DNA testing providing the only glimmer of hope for closure.

article-image

In the meanwhile, six gamezones in Surat and two in Bhavnagar have been sealed following the Rajkot fire disaster. Some of the gamezones in Ahmedabad are under intense scrutiny by the administration.

