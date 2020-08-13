Rajiv Tyagi's death reflects extreme stress levels of party spokespersons: Manish Tiwari puts political rivalries aside

Tiwari’s tweet also empathized with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, without actually naming him. Whether we agree with Patra or not, we have to give him props for being present on most news channels defending his party, even if the news story puts the BJP in bad light.

But it’s a fact, most party spokespersons – whether its BJP, Congress, AAP, TMC or others – are mercurial during a political debate, as news anchors tend to attack them as judge, jury, and executioner. This has been seen time and time again on several Indian news channels, whether it’s in English or a local language.

Yelling constantly, according to research, contrary to popular belief does not relive an individual of stress, but adds to it. According to an article published in Science Mag,

angry people have elevated blood levels of a protein related to inflammation, which may partly explain their higher risk for cardiovascular disease.

Another article published in Psychology today, quoting researchers, said that yelling seldom eliminates or alleviates an issue; nor does it cause the yeller’s triggers to subside.

On Wednesday, less than three hours after he appeared on an Aaj Tak debate over the recent Bengaluru riots, Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.