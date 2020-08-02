Rajiv Malhotra claims he spoke against 'anti-Hindu' Wikipedia in 1990s, when it didn't exist!

After Wikipedia, an open-source information website, asked its Indian users for donations to "keep thriving", prominent right-wing personalities including columnist Shefali Vaidya, BJP leader Nupur Sharma, IAS Sanjay Dixit, Indian-born American author Rajiv Malhotra and others took to Twitter and accused Wikipedia of being "anti-Hindu".

Vaidya wrote, "One word advice to EVERY Indian who cares. DON’T! @Wikipedia is full of editors who are biased, anti-Hindu and anti-India!"