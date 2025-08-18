 Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: August 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, August 18, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results

You can view the results for the Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery August 18, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case