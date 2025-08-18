UP: Man In Saffron Clothes Attacked At Lucknow Restaurant For Eating Non-Vegetarian Food - VIDEO

Lucknow - A video has emerged online showing a violent altercation at a Lucknow dhaba where a person wearing saffron clothes was attacked for eating non-vegetarian food.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night around 10:30 pm at a dhaba located in the Gosaiganj area of the city.

The footage captures a heated dispute between two groups at the dhaba, with the confrontation centring on a person in saffron robes consuming chicken at the establishment.

The individual wearing saffron clothes was initially confronted by other patrons who objected to him eating non-vegetarian food while dressed in religious attire traditionally associated with vegetarianism.

The situation escalated when the person in saffron robes and his associates allegedly retaliated against those who had protested, leading to a physical altercation.

After the video of the clash went viral on the social media, Lucknow police launched an investigation into the incident.

The dhaba owner reportedly called police to intervene during the altercation, seeking action regarding the violent confrontation at his establishment.

Police have since taken action in the case and arrested one youth in connection with the incident.