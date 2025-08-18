 UP: Man In Saffron Clothes Attacked At Lucknow Restaurant For Eating Non-Vegetarian Food - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Man In Saffron Clothes Attacked At Lucknow Restaurant For Eating Non-Vegetarian Food - VIDEO

UP: Man In Saffron Clothes Attacked At Lucknow Restaurant For Eating Non-Vegetarian Food - VIDEO

The footage captures a heated dispute between two groups at the dhaba, with the confrontation centring on a person in saffron robes consuming chicken at the establishment.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow - A video has emerged online showing a violent altercation at a Lucknow dhaba where a person wearing saffron clothes was attacked for eating non-vegetarian food.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night around 10:30 pm at a dhaba located in the Gosaiganj area of the city.

The footage captures a heated dispute between two groups at the dhaba, with the confrontation centring on a person in saffron robes consuming chicken at the establishment.

The individual wearing saffron clothes was initially confronted by other patrons who objected to him eating non-vegetarian food while dressed in religious attire traditionally associated with vegetarianism.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

The situation escalated when the person in saffron robes and his associates allegedly retaliated against those who had protested, leading to a physical altercation.

Read Also
'Terrorism Isn't Saffron, Green Or Red, It’s Fueled By Lack Of Education & Employment': Sanjay...
article-image

After the video of the clash went viral on the social media, Lucknow police launched an investigation into the incident.

The dhaba owner reportedly called police to intervene during the altercation, seeking action regarding the violent confrontation at his establishment.

Police have since taken action in the case and arrested one youth in connection with the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case