 Dog Lovers Vandalise MCD Van To Stop Civic Body Workers From 'Illegally' Catching Stray Dogs In Delhi - VIDEO
Dog Lovers Vandalise MCD Van To Stop Civic Body Workers From 'Illegally' Catching Stray Dogs In Delhi - VIDEO

Dog Lovers Vandalise MCD Van To Stop Civic Body Workers From 'Illegally' Catching Stray Dogs In Delhi - VIDEO



Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Dog Lovers Vandalise MCD Van | Instagram/@rishidevarchitects

New Delhi: A group of dog lovers allegedly vandalised a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) van that had arrived to catch stray dogs. A video of the incident has surfaced online.

The footage shows members of the group breaking the windshield of the vehicle using bamboo sticks. They also allegedly forcibly opened the cage inside the van and released the dogs.

In the video, a woman filming the incident is seen confronting an MCD catcher. He can be heard saying, "Complaint aayi thi," which roughly translates to, "We had received a complaint." Another woman in the group can be heard saying, "Some Mr Dhingra, who is the president of a society in Sector 13, had filed the complaint." The incident reportedly took place in Delhi's sector 16.

The woman recording the video then urges dog lovers residing in Sectors 13, 14, and 9 to remain alert, as dog catchers have reportedly received complaints from those areas and are expected to visit within the next two days.

The video was shared on Instagram by "rishidevarchitects" with the caption,"Public stopped MCD from catching dogs illegally and..... See evidence against mcd... Share share share."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on , August 14, reserved the contentious case regarding stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, days after its earlier directive ordering their blanket removal from public spaces sparked street protests.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria heard the matter, which was urgently listed after Chief Justice B R Gavai. During the hearing, Justice Nath observed that the crisis was a result of “inaction of local authorities." He said, "Local authorities are not doing what they should be doing. They should be here taking responsibility. Everyone who has come here to file intervention should take responsibility.”

Mumbai News: Animal Lovers Warn Maharashtra Govt Against Relocating Stray Dogs; Over 300 Rally...
article-image

On August 11, a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed authorities to begin rounding up all stray dogs “at the earliest” from all NCR localities within six to eight weeks.

