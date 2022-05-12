Rajiv Kumar appointed next Chief Election Commissioner, to assume charge on May 15

Rajiv Kumar is appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with effect from the 15th May, 2022.

He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022.

Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

The appointment is done by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, as per a notification dated May 12, issued by the Law Ministry. This was tweeted by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in a twitter post today.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:42 PM IST