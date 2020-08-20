Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Venkaiah Naidu and others pay tributes to former Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, others paid tributes to former prime minister Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday.
While paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."
Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi saying that he was "incredibly lucky and proud" to have him as his father. "Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and everyday," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his contribution to the nation on his 76th birth anniversary. "Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. His contributions to the IT sector will always be remembered," he tweeted.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and said that his contributions to the building of a strong India will always be written in golden words. "I pay tributes to the father of Indian information technology revolution, manager of the Panchayati raj empowerement and builder of modern India former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His priceless contributions to the building of a strong India will always be written in golden words," Pilot's tweet read.
Here's what others had to say:
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.
In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)