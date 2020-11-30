Rajinikanth's poll plunge: Superstar likely to announce decision over his 'political entry' today

Earlier this month, the superstar was urged by his supporters to rethink his decision to stay away from electoral politics. Considering the request, Rajinikanth will now meet the district secretaries of his party - Rajini Makkal Mandram to discuss the possibility of his political entry ahead of 2021 Tamil Nadu election.

The meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram's district secretaries would be held at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here, the mandram said.

A month after the actor said "at the right time, I will let the people know about my political stand after consulting the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram," the meeting has been scheduled for today.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. On the agenda of the meeting, sources indicated that an announcement may be expected following consultations since Rajinikanth had himself said that he would make his stand known after consulting Mandram's office-bearers.

Rajinikanth had on October 29 said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The disclosure of his health status was seen as an indication that the actor was seriously rethinking launching a political party.

The Mandram, billed as a 'launch vehicle,' was seen as a preparatory exercise to help the actor float his political party successfully ahead of 2021 elections.

Tamil Nadu politics and cinema

Unlike several Indian states, films and politics in the southern state have been intertwined. Top film stars launching their own political party is nothing new to Tamil Nadu, a state which has been ruled for decades by icons connected with the film world.

It was the charismatic hero M G Ramachandran who first stormed to power in the state in the 1970s after forming the AIADMK.

His arch-rival and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, a former chief minister, was also connected with the film world having penned scripts.

Karunanidhi succeeded DMK founder C N Annadurai in 1969 as chief minister after the demise of the latter, who led his party to a historic win over the Congress two years earlier.

MGR, as Ramachandran was popularly known, had been featured from the word go as a messiah of the poor in his films, unlike Rajinikanth who began as a dashing personality, best known for his style and stunt.

Ramachandran broke away from DMK following differences with Karunanidhi and formed his own party.

A protege of MGR, J Jayalalithaa, who had paired with him in several super hit films in the 1960s-70s, claimed his legacy after his death