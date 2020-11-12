Dhanush to essay the role of Rajinikanth in Thailaivar's biopic: Report

Despite his fame and success, superstar Rajinikanth is believed to be a down-to-earth person.

The screen icon opened up on how he keeps himself grounded. "Once you've acted, it's finished, I forget Rajinikanth. I go back to Shivaji Rao. That's just work life for me. When somebody reminds me 'you are Rajinikanth' then I'll be like, oh yes! I am Rajinikanth," he said.

"My whole life has been a miracle. It's a miracle! Even consider this show for example, I never thought of this, not even in my dreams that one day I will do a show like this," Rajinikanth added.

Dhanush made his film debut in 2002 with "Thulluvadho Ilamai" directed by his father Kasthuri Raja, and screenplay by brother Selvaraghavan.

In March 2020, it was announced that Dhanush will collaborate once again with his brother for "Pudhupettai 2".

"Pudhupettai" is a 2006 release that traces the journey of young guy who joins a gang, becomes the gang leader and then goes on to be a politician.

Dhanush will work on the film after wrapping up his Bollywood film "Atrangi Re", directed by "Raanjhanaa" maker Anand L. Rai. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and budding actress Sara Ali Khan.

The actor has also completed shooting for director Mark Selvaraj's "Karnan".

Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan, "96" fame Gouri G. Kishan and "Maya" actress Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli have been signed up for the film, directed by Mari Selvaraj.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's new film "Annaatthe" will release on Pongal 2021.

Directed by Siva, "Annaatthe" is Rajinikanth's 168th movie. Based in a rural setting, the entertainer also features Rajinikanth's "Annaamalai" (1992) co-star Khushboo, "Muthu" (1995) co-star Meena and "Darbar" (2020) co-star Nayanthara. "Annaatthe" also marks National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's first on-screen appearance with Rajinikanth.

"Annaatthe" was initially supposed to release in mid-2020. However, shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic andf the ensuing lockdown. It is reported that the unit was shooting in Hyderabad till just before the announcement of the lockdown. The team was planning to travel to different parts of India, including Pune and Kolkata. Right now, it is unclear when things will return to normalcy and shooting can resume once again.