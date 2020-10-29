With Covid-19 around, Rajinikanth hints at no show in politics

Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth’s proposed entry into the world of “spiritual politics” could well remain a non-starter with the actor on Thursday acknowledging health concerns in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor was on Thursday forced to come out with an explanation on his health after a letter, in his name, did the rounds on social media. The ‘letter’ spoke about how the actor would not make his promised entry into politics ahead of the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, citing the pandemic.

In a short statement on Twitter, Rajinikanth said, “All of you know that the letter being widely circulated in my name in social media and media is not mine.” He added, “However, the part about my health and the advice given to me by doctors mentioned in that are completely true.”

Curiously the actor did not explain how every word on his health status in the ‘letter’, which was circulated by random people, was true.

The letter, written in first person, said, “All of you know that in 2011 my kidney was affected and I had undergone treatment in Singapore and returned with a rebirth. In May 2016, again my kidney was seriously affected and I went to America and underwent a renal transplant at Mayo Clinic. This very few are aware of.”

In the current context, the ‘letter’ had mentioned that he had consulted doctors about launching his party and campaign but they had advised him against it as there was no vaccine for novel coronavirus and even if one was found it was not certain how his body would react to the vaccine. Therefore, he was asked to stay away.

The ‘letter’ went on to say that the actor was not confident of creating a political resurgence in the State by holding virtual meetings. Such resurgence could happen only if he travelled across the State and held public meetings.

While in effect, Rajinikanth has acknowledged that his health would not permit him to pursue his much-delayed political aspirations, he refused to conclusively announce that he would stay away from politics.

Instead, he said, “I shall hold consultations with my Rajini Makkal Mandram functionaries at the appropriate time and inform the people of my political stand.”

However, for all practical purposes it appeared the actor was preparing his fans for the big disappointment in their lives – that of exiting politics without entering it.