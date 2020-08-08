Raje meets Rajnath, Nadda

Jaipurt

There are speculations and app­rehension among many quarters of BJP after former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje reached Delhi and met senior leaders and discussed the current political situation in Rajasthan. On Saturday, Raje met Defence Mini­ster Rajnath Singh. This is after she met BJP president JP Nadda and general organisation secretary BL Santosh on Friday. The meets come a week before the August 14 special Assembly session.

While there has been official statement about the long meetings she held with the three, it is believed the current Rajasthan political scenario was the main topic of discussion. It is believed she has spoken to them about the active defamation campaign being run against her.

Raje has been maintaining a dis­creet distance and stoic silence ev­en since the political turmoil has rocked the desert state. While BJP leaders in the state have been issuing statements from welcom­ing Sachin Pilot and prophesising about numbers to predicting a fall of the Gehlot government; Raje has not issued a single statement, nor has she spoken to the media.

This is despite BJP ally, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal accused her of collaborating with CM Gehlot to save his govt and her detractors peddling stories about her resigning from BJP and forming her own party with the support of her loyal MLAs. It is believed almost 45 of BJP’s 72 MLAs are Raje loyalists.

The only time she tweeted was after Beniwal’s allegations and termed herself as a committed worker of the party. In the tweet she had come down hard on the Gehlot government.