Sohrabuddin Case: Rajdeep Sardesai acquitted after apologising for 'false reporting'

The State of Andhra Pradesh had soon after registered a complaint against Sardesai and 10 other CNN-IBN reporters for tarnishing the reputation of the IPS officer Trivedi and for false reporting. The complaint was filed in a Hyderabad court.

The court had later dismissed the respondent's plea to quash the case against them in April 2011, in May 2015, the court again dismissed an SLP filed in the Supreme Court against this order.

Sardesai had issued an unconditional apology to Trivedi on November 27 last year, the affidavit stated, “I realize that there is nothing to substantiate the allegation that Vanzara and Pandian nabbed Sohrabuddin and Kauserbi in Bidar with the help from SP Rajiv Trivedi of Hyderabad, Special Investigation Unit and hence it was a false news telecast about Shri Rajiv Trivedi, IPS. I further submit that I also realise that there is nothing to substantiate the allegation that Rajiv Trivedi provided cars with fake number plates in which Sohrabuddin was brought to Ahmedabad and then killed in a fake encounter which news telecast by us about Shri Rajiv Trivedi, IPS was also false.”

After the apology, the Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad D Hemanth Kumar passed the order of acquittal on the same day, reported the Bar and Bench.

The order stated, “A1, A2, A5, A10 to A17 filed affidavits by tendering an unconditional apology to the complainant and he accepted the same. The same is recorded.

Crl.MP.No. 1782/2019 U/sec. 320(1) of Cr.P.C heard and allowed. Hence, A.1 A.2 A.5 and A10 to A11 are found not guilty for the offence U/sec. 500 of IPC and they are acquitted for the same U/sec. 320(8) of Cr.P.C. The bail bonds if any, shall stand cancelled.”