Rajasthan's 5 Key Lok Sabha Seats To Watch Out For In 2024 Elections

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political Dynamics Of 5 Key Seats Explained

Among the 25 Loksabha seats of Rajasthan, five are the most talked about due to various reasons. Two of them are the seats of sons of former chief ministers, one is where the candidates are the same as the last election but have changed sides this time.

One is where the party itself is not supporting the candidate with a party symbol and one has a triangular fight with a union minister in the fray. Banswara - Dungarpur the most interesting contest in the state is taking place on the tribal-dominated seat Banswara-Dungarpur. On this seat, BJP has fielded Congress MLA Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, while the Congress is supporting the alliance candidate Rajkumar Roat.

Political Turbulence And Defiant Candidates In Nagaur Lok Sabha Seat

What is interesting is that the candidate contesting on the party's election symbol has been expelled from the party as he refused to withdraw his nomination. Nagaur The contest for the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat, which is considered to be the epicentre of political temperature in the state, always makes headlines but this time it is in the news because the candidates contesting here have changed sides.

Noteworthy Contests in Rajasthan's Lok Sabha Seats

Hanuman Beniwal, who contested the elections as an NDA candidate last time, is contesting this time in alliance with Congress, while Jyoti Mirdha, who was a Congress candidate, is contesting this time as a BJP candidate.Jalore - Sirohi This time the entire state is keeping an eye on this seat as Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former CM Ashok Gehlot, is contesting elections from here. Last time he had lost the election from his home town Jodhpur, so changed his seat this time and chose Jalore. BJP has also fielded a grassroots worker Lumbaram Chaudhary replacing three-time MP Devji Patel from here. Jhalawar - Baran Former CM Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh have been winning the Jhalawar-Baran seat since 1989, and this time Dushyant Singh is contesting from this seat for the fifth time and has become the only candidate in the state who has got a chance for the fifth time from the same seat.

Key Contenders and Dynamics in Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha Seat

Urmila Jain, wife of former Congress government minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, is contesting the elections against him. Barmer-Jaisalmer This seat near the international border is having a triangular fight because of independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati who is a sitting MLA also. The seat becomes important as the union minister Kailash Choudhary is in the fray while Congress is betting on a turncoat candidate Ummedaram Beniwal.