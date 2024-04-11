Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All You Need To Know About Nagaur Seat That Goes For Polling On April 19

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hanuman Beniwal Vs Jyyoti Mirdha in Nagaur | X

Nagaur: As the Lok Sabha Elections are inching closer with each passing day, battlegrounds are heating up with leaders leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a sweeping victory in the 2024 big battle. One of the important states that will have a considerable impact on the overall result is Rajasthan. Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. One of the most interesting fights in Rajasthan will be that for the Nagaur constituency which will go into polls in the first phase that will be held on April 19th.

Nagaur Lok Sabha seat is one of the most important seats for this year's Lok Sabha elections. The Nagaur seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan. Nagaur is a general seat. BJP, Congress, RLP and BSP are the most prominent parties in Nagaur. The Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency has been a strong hold of the Mirdha family. Late Nathuram Mirdha of Congress won the seat six times in 1971, 1977, 1980, 1989, 1991 and 1996. RLP's Hanuman Beniwal won the seat in 2019 by defeating Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha who is the granddaughter of late Nathuram Mirdha.

The strongest contenders in the big battle of 2024 for Nagaur are Jyoti Mirdha, daughter of the Mirdha family and Hanuman Beniwal. Hanuman Beniwal is contesting the upcoming General election in an alliance with the Congress Beniwal is an key Jat leader who won Nagaur in 2019 with an alliance with the BJP. He had defeated Mirdha, who was at that time a Congress candidate. Jyoti Mirdha joined the saffron party ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections and will fight Nagaur on BJP ticket.

Key political factsabout Hanuman Beniwal

1) Hanuman Beniwal is the founder of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Nagaur.

2) 2019 LS polls: Hanuman Beniwal won the Nagaur constituency by defeating Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha with a big margin of 1,81,260 votes.

3) He contested 2019 polls with the support of BJP as RLP was was part of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

4) He left the NDA in 2020 due to his protest against three farm bills.

5) Hanuman Beniwal is contesting the upcoming General election in an alliance with the Congress

Key political facts about Jyoti Mirdha

1) Jyoti Mirdha is a BJP leader and a former Lok Sabha member from the Nagaur constituency in Rajasthan.

2) Jyoti Mirdha belongs to a powerful political family of Marwar. She is the granddaughter of late Nathuram Mirdha, a veteran Congress leader. At one time Nathuram Mirdha was a big leader of Jat community and farmers of the state, he has a strong hold among Jat voters and farmer voters.

3) 2009 LS polls: Jyoti Mirdha represented the Congress party in the 15th Lok Sabha and won the Nagaur seat by defeating BJP's Bindu Chaudhary with a margin of 1,55,137 votes in 2009.

4) 2014 LS polls: Jyoti Mirdha was defeated by BJP's CR Choudhary with a margin of 75,218 votes in 2014.

5) 2019 LS polls: Jyoti Mirdha was defeated by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal with a margin of 1,81,260 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

6) Jyoti Mirdha joined the BJP in 2023 and is contesting the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election against Congress party's Harendra Mirdha.

Impact of Jat majority

As far as Jat dominated Nagaur seat is concerned, its not going to be a cake walk for the BJP in Nagaur. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP contested the elections in alliance with Hanuman Beniwal's party RLP, but this time BJP has not decided on an alliance partner and has made Jyoti Mirdha the candidate. RLP's current MP Hanuman Beniwal is the biggest leader from here. In such a situation, it is going to be a tough fight for the BJP.

Influence of Mirdha Family

Although Nagaur has a large population of Jat community, since independence, Mirdha family has been holding the Nagaur seat. Mirdha family being a highly respected party among the voters of Jat community, it is believed that by including Jyoti Mirdha in the party, BJP is definitely likely to impact the Jat vote bank of Congress and RLP party.

Winners of Past four Lok Sabha elections in Nagaur

2019: Hanuman Beniwal (RLP)

2014: C. R. Chaudhary (BJP)

2009: Dr Jyoti Mirdha (Congress)

2004: Bhanwar Singh Dangawas (BJP): 2004