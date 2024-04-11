Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gehlot and Raje Scions Fight for Prestigious Seats

Among the top hot seats in Rajasthan, two are being considered VIP as the sons of former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje are in the fray. The two leaders are leaving no stone unturned to secure a win for their loved ones.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlots son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the second time and has changed his seat from Jodhpur to Jalore-Sirohi. He lost the 2019 election against union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur by 2.74 lakh votes though the Congress government was in power in the state. Even worse, he even trailed in his father's constituency Sardarpura by 18,000 votes.

Despite three consecutive victories of the BJP, Vaibhav finds Jalore-Sirohi a safe bet.

The seat is adjoining Jodhpur and spreads across two districts. In the recent assembly election, the Congress won four of the nine seats in both the districts. BJP has changed its candidate from there. Three-time MP Dev ji Patel has been replaced by Lumba Ram Choudhary.

Dev ji Patel was fielded in the assembly poll from Sanchore but failed to make a mark. Since it is about his son's 'future', Gehlot is taking no chances and has deployed all his loyalists for campaigning. Gehlot's family is also camping in the constituency and making an emotional appeal to give Vaibhav one chance.

The other VIP seat in Rajasthan is Jhalawar-Baran, where former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is in the fray. His situation is different as he is a four-time MP and is contesting the election for the fifth consecutive time.

The constituency is a BJP bastion as before Dushyant his mother Vasundhara represented it five times. The Raje family has been winning the seat since 1989. Voters' mood cannot be predicted. Opponent Urmila Jain Bhaya is also a prominent face. She is the wife of former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and a known social worker, contesting the poll for the second time. The constituency comprises Jhalawar and Baran districts and Pramod Jain has a good hold in Baran.

Vasundhara is also taking no chances and looking after all preparation. Her close associates are camping there and she will reach there on April 19. The voting is scheduled on April 26.