Rajasthan: Youths Brutally Beaten, SUV Smashed With Sticks By Employees At Khejarli Toll Plaza In Jodhpur; Horiffic Visuals Surface

Youths Brutally Beaten, SUV Smashed With Sticks By Employees At Khejarli Toll Plaza In Jodhpur | Twitter

Jodhpur: In a shocking incident, a few youths were brutally thrashed in a violence that took place at a toll plaza in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that few youths are being inhumanely beaten at the Khejarli toll plaza and the vehicle is also vandalised with sticks.

The attackers are the toll operators who brutally thrashed the youths and smashed their car. Strict action should be taken against these hooligans.

There are reports that the incident occurred on the night of Wednesday (December 20). As per reports, Satyanarayan Gurjar who is a resident of Bagdi Police Station area in Pali district was travelling along with his friends in a black Mahindra Scorpio SUV.

He and his friends had an argument with the workers at the Jaadan toll booth. When they reached the Khejarli toll booth, around 10-12 people were waiting with sticks and bamboo in their hands.

They attacked the car as soon as it reached the toll naka. They violently assaulted the occupants by pulling them out of the car. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza. Narayan Lal, who was driving the car was seriously injured in the attack by the toll plaza operators. A complaint has been filed against the accused at the Luni Police Station by the victims.

As per the complaint, the toll plaza operators attacked the youths and brutally thrashed them and also looted an amount of Rs 2.9 lakhs which was kept in the car at the time of the incident. There are also reports that on of the accused also broke the gold chain worn by Satyanarayan. The report has been filed against Vishnu Maanju, Ravi Babal, Suresh alias Supa, Pradeep, and Rakesh.

Police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the matter. There are no reports of any arrest till now in connection with the matter. The police is investigating the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza and also the cameras installed at the toll plaza where the argument occurred earlier. The Police will soon nab the accused in the case.