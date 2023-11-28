Caught On CCTV: Toll Plaza Employee Tossed In Air After Speeding Scorpio Hits Him In Saharanpur; Drunk Driver Held

Drunk Scorpio Driver Hits Worker At Toll Plaza In UP's Saharanpur | Twitter

Saharanpur: In a shocking incident, a drunk Scorpio driver hit a toll worker due to which the toll worker was tossed in the air at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a speeding white Scorpio knocked down the barricades at the toll plaza and hit the employee standing at the side of the toll plaza.

The drunk Scorpio driver has been apprehended

The victim has been identified as Rajkumar and he has sustained serious injuries after the accident. He has been referred to the Chandigarh PGI. The drunk Scorpio driver has been apprehended by the police and he is currently in the custody. The incident occurred at around 3 Am at night on Monday (November 27) on the National Highway in Saharanpur.

CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media

The Saharanpur toll plaza comes under the Sarsawa Police Station area and the CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media. The police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and the Police has initiated a probe. The accused has been identified as Saurabh Jain who is a cloth merchant and is a resident of Sarsawa.

He was drunk while he was driving the SUV

As per reports, Saurabh was on his way towards Yamuna Nagar along with his partner Deepak. He was drunk while he was driving the SUV, when he reached the toll plaza, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the toll plaza employee standing at the spot and then hit a pole due to which the car stopped. The other employees present at the rushed to the injured and took him to a nearby hospital.

The victim referred to Chandigarh PGI

The doctors at the hospital referred the victim to Chandigarh as his condition was serious. On receiving the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the driver of the Scorpio. Drunk while driving is criminal offence in the country, howver, incidents of drunk and drive are on the rise in the country. The government needs to come up with stricter laws to curb such incidents.