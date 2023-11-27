Noida Viral Video: Miscreants Throw 'Money' From Roofs Of Speeding SUVs On Highway; Fined ₹33,000 Each

Miscreants Throw 'Money' From Roofs Of Speeding SUVs On Highway | Twitter

Noida: A shocking video has hit the internet in which miscreants were seen throwing money from the roof of speeding SUVs in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that few people who are standing out of the roofs and also hanging from the windows of speeding cars on the highway are throwing notes at night. The police took action against the culprit and fined them heavily. Five vehicles were fined Rs 33,000 each for violating traffic norms.

नोएडा- तेज रफ्तार गाड़ियों से नोट उड़ने का वीडियो वायरल,नोएडा ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने वायरल वीडियो का लिया संज्ञान,5 गाड़ियों की पहचान कर 33-33 हज़ार का चालान किया,काफिले में शामिल अन्य गाड़ियों की भी की जा रही पहचान,सेक्टर-37 से सिटी सेंटर तक जाने वाली गाड़ियों पर कार्रवाई,हुड़दंग करने… pic.twitter.com/92DG25xkSm — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 27, 2023

Noida Traffic Police have seized the five vehicles

There are reports that the Noida Traffic Police have seized the five vehicles which are seen in the video and have also issued a challan of whopping Rs 33,000 each.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media

The video of the incident is going viral on social media in which the spoiled rich people are seen blowing away the currency notes from the roofs of speeding cars in Noida.

The cars were moving on the highway at a high speed

The cars were moving on the highway at a high speed and were going from Sector-37 to the city centre area. The people who were travelling in the SUVs were going to a wedding procession while blowing notes on the highway.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter

Noida Police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The Police said that a case has been registered in connection with the matter and an investigation has been initiated.

Another five vehicles have also been identified

The police also said that apart from the vehicles which has been seized, another five vehicles have also been identified and the Police have initiated a search operation to nab the other accused.

Notes were real or fake not clear yet

The Police also said that it is not yet confirmed if the miscreants have blown real or fake notes on the highway. An investigation has been carried out to identify if the notes that were blown are real or fake, and if the notes were real, the amount which was blown off from the roof of the cars is under investigation. The Police is scanning the CCTV cameras in the area and the cameras installed in the other areas to gather information about the other accused.