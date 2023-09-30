Rajasthan: Youth Killed After Road Rage In Jaipur, Security Tightened After Communal Clashes Erupt; Horrific Visuals Surface

Youth Killed After Road Rage In Jaipur | Twitter

Jaipur: In a shocking incident a communal violence erupted after a fight broke out between two groups in Rajasthan's Jaipur. An incident of road rage turned fatal after which the people started to protest and started to gather on the roads. The incident occurred after two bike riders collided on the road near Mehra Colony which falls under the Subhash Chowk police station area. Both the riders started to fight after the accident occurred. Reacting to the commotion, the residents of the society intervened and asked the riders not to fight and leave.

The altercation escalated after which the people attacked the biker

One biker listened to them and left the spot. However, the other rider got furious over the residents of the colony and did not leave the spot and started fighting with the residents of the colony. The altercation escalated after which the people attacked the biker and started beating him. The man died on the spot after being attacked by the mob. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The death of the young man resulted in anger among the locals

The death of the young man resulted in anger among the locals of the area after which they started to demonstrate over the death of the youth in the road rage. The people gathered in large number on the streets and started to protest against the killing of the youth following a road rage. There are reports that thousands of people are sitting on dharna in the middle of the road. The road from Badi Chaupar to Ramganj Chaupar are closed after the protests erupted. MLA Amin Kaggi and Rafiq Khan are discussing over the matter with top police officials.

The bike rider who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Iqbal

The bike rider who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Iqbal (18). The situation in the area is tense after the death of the youth. The Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed in the area after the incident. The matter has been reported in the Ramganj Police Station. After registering the complaint the police have initiated a probe into the matter. There are no reports of arrests in connection with the matter so far.

