Rajasthan: 'Would be better If Krishna Janmabhoomi Handed Over To Hindus,' Says Newly Appointed Minister Madan Dilawar

Madan Dilawar | File Pic

Jaipur: Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar, known for his controversial statements, while assuming charge on Wednesday, said that after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi it would be better if Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi handed over to Hindus, otherwise the law will take its course.

Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement about keeping mosques safe, Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar said that it is a fact that there are temples for Ram and Krishna at Ram Janmabhoomi and Krishna Janmabhoomi. 'We have got the entire land of Ram Janmabhoomi now it would be better if Krishna Janmabhoomi is handled over to Hindus otherwise the law will take its course. The courts will do their work,' said Dilawar

Asaduddin Owaisi | File pic

AIMIM chief directs muslims to keep mosques safe

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, during a program in Hyderabad on Monday, had appealed to the Muslim youth to keep their mosques safe and secure.

Recalling the demolition of the structure in Ayodhya, Dilawar said ' I had a partial contribution in demolishing the structure and building the temporary temple. now I will go to see Ramallah along with the family and workers.'