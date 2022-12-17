e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Woman who dressed up as man arrested for kidnapping minor

Rajasthan: Woman who dressed up as man arrested for kidnapping minor

Police had initially charged the woman under sections of rape after she was falsely identified as a man.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Jaipur: Police have arrested a woman who dressed up as a man and allegedly kidnapped a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

Police had initially charged the woman under sections of rape after she was falsely identified as a man. The charges were later dropped and she was booked for kidnapping.

SHO of Mahila Thana Maya Pandit said a case was registered on November 28 against Shankar on the complaint of a minor girl, who alleged that she was abducted and raped by the accused.

According to the minor, the accused had sent her home in an auto.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Man who reported his aunt missing, confesses killing her, cutting her into pieces with...
article-image

On December 5, the police detained the accused, who was identified with the help of a picture produced by the girl.

"The accused said he was not a man but a woman living in the guise of a man. A medical examination was conducted in which it was confirmed that the accused was a woman," she said.

While the allegation of rape was found to be false, she was accused of kidnapping the child. Therefore she was arrested and is currently under judicial custody, the SHO said.

The motive behind kidnapping the minor was not known immediately.

According to police, the woman used to disguise as a man for earning a livelihood after he husband deserted her. She used to perform petty jobs like laying tables, catering or holding lamps at weddings among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Rajasthan: Man who reported his aunt missing, confesses killing her, cutting her into pieces with...

Rajasthan: Man who reported his aunt missing, confesses killing her, cutting her into pieces with...

Bihar hooch tragedy: As death toll rises to over 70, Nitish Kumar, BJP indulge in blame game

Bihar hooch tragedy: As death toll rises to over 70, Nitish Kumar, BJP indulge in blame game

'No need to wait till 2025, make Tejashwi Bihar CM now', Prashant Kishore attacks Nitish Kumar

'No need to wait till 2025, make Tejashwi Bihar CM now', Prashant Kishore attacks Nitish Kumar

Punjab: 3 million people addicted to drugs, but state has dropped to No. 3

Punjab: 3 million people addicted to drugs, but state has dropped to No. 3